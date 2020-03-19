Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria condemns tragic killing of UNRWA staff member [EN/AR]

DAMASCUS, 19 March 2020 – The UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Mr. Imran Riza, expressed sorrow over yesterday’s killing of a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) staff member, in Dara’a governorate, Syria.

“On behalf of the UN, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of our UNRWA colleague,” Mr. Riza said. “I sincerely mourn this tragic loss.”

Mr. Riza condemned the event, noting that this was the second such fatal attack on humanitarian workers in Dara’a in the past month. “This event underscores the dangers faced by courageous and determined United Nations staff members all around the world, as they work to serve communities in need. I once again call for the protection of all civilians and humanitarian workers in line with international humanitarian law,” he said.

