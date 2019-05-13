Research Terms of Reference: SYR1702: Syria Market Monitoring Exercise 30 April 2019 (Version 10)

2. Background & Rationale

The Syrian conflict started in March 2011 and quickly expanded throughout Syria, escalating into a humanitarian crisis with severe socio-economic consequences. Throughout the decade before the conflict, rural populations became increasingly marginalised and suffered from severe shocks related to both economic transition and drought. Syria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) also remained heavily dependent on the agricultural sector.

The ongoing conflict, along with recurring drought conditions, damaged pre-existing market structures in Syria. A decreased productive base, employment collapse (especially in the trade sector), a lack of income-generating opportunities, rising inflation, and the depreciation of the Syrian pound are all symptoms of the ongoing crisis.2,3 In this framework, some humanitarian actors have been transitioning away from emergency programming and towards recovery approaches that utilise market systems, including cash-based programming.

Responding to this trend, in March 2014, Save the Children established the Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group (CBR–TWG) in Turkey. The CBR–TWG’s role is to further analyse the conflict’s impacts on markets in northern Syria, as well as to guide the implementation of cash programs within those markets. The group works with humanitarian actors to develop a community of cash-based responses experts. Its goal is to coordinate the scale-up of cash-based responses in Syria by sharing expertise, streamlining these programs’ design, development and implementation, and to develop common standards while ensuring harmonisation and adoption of best practices. The CBR–TWG is composed of NGOs that are either currently implementing cash transfer programs or that wish to move into this type of programming in Syria.

Pooling their experience and expertise, CBR–TWG members identified information gaps that, once addressed, would allow its members to better coordinate and standardise cash-based responses in Syria. In particular, information on market prices and functionality tended to be ad hoc and poorly standardised, with several organisations conducting their own internal price monitoring assessments to fill the gap. These assessments were generally not harmonised, and thus did not produce comparable data to enable the tracking of market trends across Syria; furthermore, the data was not usually shared with other organisations, limiting its usefulness to the response.

To fill this gap, the CBR–TWG and REACH Turkey jointly developed a Market Monitoring Exercise between August and December 2014. This exercise had been conceived as a joint effort involving REACH and other members of the CBR–TWG.

However, due to insecurity in northern Syria in late 2014 which hindered the participation of other CBR–TWG members, REACH piloted the assessment alone in November 2014 and, following revisions to the tool, kicked off formal data collection efforts in 11 sub-districts of Idleb governorate in January 2015. The Northern Syria Market Monitoring Exercise, as it was then known, remained a REACH-only project until May 2015, when REACH trained other CBR–TWG members on the methodology and data collection tools. These partners began contributing data to the assessment in June 2015.

Initially, the CBR–TWG coordinated the Syria Market Monitoring Exercise on behalf of its members, onboarding new partners, building coverage each month, and managing the partner-driven data collection process; upon gaining information management capacity in 2016, they also began to take on the data compilation and cleaning processes on REACH’s behalf.

Due to funding difficulties and capacity issues, however, the assessment returned fully to REACH in November 2016. With full control over the entire assessment for the first time, from coverage-building all the way to final outputs, REACH was able to directly reach out to new partners, rework aspects of the assessment, and greatly expand coverage from 25-30 northern Syria markets per month to over 100 spread across 10 governorates of Syria. With the assessment’s expansion into south Syria in February 2017, which added 40 new markets and 4 new governorates, the Syria Market Monitoring Exercise officially became a multi-hub data collection exercise spanning three hubs of the Syria response. In February 2017, and again in May 2017, the monthly situation overviews were redesigned to break down findings on a regional level in order to better serve the needs of several hubs.