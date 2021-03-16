Research Terms of Reference: Post-Distribution Monitoring (PDM) Tool for Cash-Based Assistance SYR2002 Syria

2. Rationale

Nine years of destructive conflict has taken a heavy toll on Syria’s economy; ongoing conflict activity combined with environmental damage have negatively impacted pre-existing market structures. A decreased productive base, widespread unemployment, and hyper localisation of markets continue to be symptoms of the protracted crisis. According to the 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), there are 11.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Syria, with 5 million of those identified as having acute humanitarian needs, including medical care, food, water, sanitation and hygiene products, and shelter. An estimated 6.2 million people remained internally displaced at the end of 2018, with over 1.6 million population movements recorded between January and December 2018, and 6.5 million people being food insecure and a further 2.5m at high risk of becoming food insecure.

Yet, despite this, markets in Syria largely remain functional. In order to support local economies while also supporting needs of vulnerable Syrians, many operational actors provide cash-based programming as part of their response. This aid is often in the form of multi-purpose cash, in order to allow households to determine the best way to spend aid money to meet their immediate needs. As part of the winter response, many partners provide cash-for-winterisation programming. Following a distribution, actors generally engage in post-distribution monitoring (PDM) to gather information on outcomes, including experience, how money was spent, unmet needs, among others. Yet, as of now in northwest Syria (NWS), there is no harmonized approach to evaluating the beneficiary experience following this distribution.

The S/NFI Cluster also supports cash-for-winterisation programming for items that are generally available in markets (such as winter blankets, clothing, and heaters). Thus, the S/NFI Cluster has requested that REACH, with support from the CBR-TWG, to develop a minimum set of questions for cash-for-winterisation programming partners to integrate into their existing PDM surveys. These questions are not meant to replace partners’ PDM surveys, but rather to ensure a minimum set of questions are integrated into existing surveys and thus a harmonized set of questions exist across actors for the purpose of comparative analysis. The results of the analysis will give stakeholders a clearer picture of the outcomes of cash aid for winter on beneficiary populations. The project will also promote transparency and accountability among partners who agree to adopt the tool and share data.