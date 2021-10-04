Research Terms of Reference: Northwest Syria Rapid Needs Assessment, SYR 1701e, Syria

2. Rationale

2.1. Background

As conflict in Syria entered its tenth year, in April 2021, the Global Drought Observatory issued a drought warning for eastern Syria, the country's breadbasket, further threatening the lives and livelihoods of the Syrian people as the impending water shortages could have far-reaching effects across the region.3 Moreover, according to REACH Humanitarian Overview of Syria (HSOS) - Northwest Syria June 2021, water scarcity in Northwest Syria affected domestic consumption and agricultural livelihoods. In 62% of the communities, not all households had access to sufficient water. Due to the depletion of groundwater sources, water shortages were reported in Al-Bab, where 63% of the assessed communities reportedly relied on boreholes or wells as the most common source of water. Low access to water and rainfall deficits also affected agricultural production. A lack of water for agriculture and a deficiency of rainfall resulting in water shortage were reported by KIs in 46% and 24% of the assessed communities that relied on agriculture as a source of livelihood. This is of concern, considering that food crop production and cash crop production were the second and third most commonly reported sources of income for residents in Northwest Syria.

2.2. Intended Impact

Given the above, after the consultation with the humanitarian community in Syria, REACH decided to conduct rapid needs assessment in greater Idlib area and northern Aleppo area to identify and assess the scope of the water scarcity and measure its impact on water accessibility and affordability, food security and livelihoods as well healthcare in greater Idlib area and northern Aleppo area, to inform the overall humanitarian response in Northwest Syria.