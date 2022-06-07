Research Terms of Reference: Northeast Syria Seed Security Assessment, SYR2204 (April 2022, Version 1)

4. Rationale

2.1 Background

Northeast Syria (NES) is highly reliant on agriculture, both as a livelihood activity and for consumption and is considered the Breadbasket of the Syrian Arab Republic; particularly Al Hasakeh governorate8 . NES is considered the cornerstone of strategic crops and particularly Wheat, which is vital for food security in the whole country. Traditionally, farmers in NES primarily produce wheat covering almost 70% of Syrian wheat requirements, and other crops like barley, perennial crops, vegetables, and industrial crops. However, in recent years, a lack of rainfall combined with economic hardship and other effects of the ongoing conflict have caused wheat production to decrease significantly . During a review session of the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview, the NES FSL sector reported that wheat crop yielded 33% of the annual wheat needs in NES in 2021 (200 thousand tonnes, compared to a need of 600 thousand tonnes). In the same session, the NES FSL sector mentioned that 75% of crop areas in NES were lost in 2021 due to failed rainfed crops, and the Wheat Appeal published by NES Forum in July 2021 reports that almost 1.8 million individuals in NES are at risk of facing emergency levels of food insecurity due to poor harvests. As a result, the NES FSL sector expressed the concern that, if farmers’ access to certified and improved varieties is not ensured, they will not be able to achieve good crop productivity (HNO Therefore, the FSL sector is investigating how best to support farmers in NES. To support this, a seed security assessment is needed for the region, and particularly for wheat considering its importance for food security in Syria. Understanding access by farmers and seed multipliers to various wheat varieties was highlighted by NES FSL as a key factor to help in advocacy and planning of humanitarian aid targeted towards wheat cultivation in the region.