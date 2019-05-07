Research Terms of Reference: Northeast Syria Movement Monitoring Initiative (SYR1812), Syrian Arab Republic, November 2018 (Version 1)

2. Rationale

Since March 2011, protracted conflict in Syria has caused an estimated 5.5 million Syrians to flee abroad and a further 6.1 million people to be internally displaced inside the country . 14 As of August 2017, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that almost a third of the pre-war Syrian population were internally displaced persons (IDPs). 15 Few regions have experienced destruction and displacement on the scale of urban centres of north-east Syria – including large parts of Ar-Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor governorates, in addition to eastern Aleppo, and western and southern Al-Hasakeh governorates. Populations in these areas have been acutely impacted by conflict, with mass displacements taking place and continuing since various actors initiated large-scale military campaigns in late 2016 to expel the group known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) from the region.

Despite many refugees and IDPs reportedly returning to their pre-conflict communities of origin across parts of north-east Syria, the volatile and ever-changing security context means that civilian populations are continuously and repeatedly displaced, and that returning populations frequently go back to precarious conditions. Such high population instability, combined with restricted humanitarian access impeding systematic data collection efforts, means that acquiring timely and accurate data on the numbers and locations of IDPs and SRs has been a significant challenge across the region, limiting the effectiveness of humanitarian assistance planning and implementation.

In order to address these information gaps, REACH will conduct a series of regular population assessments, focused on establishing and updating a comprehensive data set of IDP and SR populations and their locations, conditions and priority needs. In addition, a permanent data collection network will be established under this research cycle, with enumerators trained and equipped to rapidly activate ‘ad hoc’ assessments to address urgent information gaps on new displacements and SRs during heightened displacement and return contexts. These will be complemented by indepth thematic assessments, focused on specific geographic areas and displacement themes. This three-pillared system will build on the foundations of other REACH assessments and previous REACH experience in displacement monitoring, namely: REACH north-east Syria Area Based Assessments, REACH Camps & Sites Assessments, REACH Rapid Needs Assessments, and the REACH/CCCM IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI) in north-west Syria. 16 Together, these assessments will aim to address key information gaps around population, displacement and returns monitoring, and to enhance the evidence base informing humanitarian responses to IDP and SR populations in north-east Syria.