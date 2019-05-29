Research Terms of Reference: North Syria Cash and Markets Assessment (Youth Livelihoods (SYR1904), Syria, May 2019 (Version number 1.0)

2. Rationale

Entering its ninth year, the conflict in Syria has taken a heavy toll on the country’s economy, destroying about a third of the housing stock and half the medical and educational facilities. More than half the Syrian population has been displaced, either as IDPs or refugees, disrupting social and professional networks. The widespread displacement, along with damage to Syria’s social and economic infrastructure, has contributed to substantial disruptions in employment, income, and livelihoods. Unemployment rates among the Syrian population have almost doubled from a pre-conflict rate of some 8% (2010) to about 15% in 2018. In terms of youth (15-24 year olds), unemployment rates have increased by about a third from a pre-conflict rate of 20% (2010) to nearly 35%. Both total unemployment and youth unemployment are almost threefold the world’s average of some 5% (2018) and some 13% (2018), respectively. While unemployment directly affects households’ resilience capacity negatively, it also increases uncertainty about future developments and frustration among youth. Moreover, the lack of income can lead to harmful coping mechanisms such as selling off household assets, falling into heavy debt, skipping meals, early marriage, joining armed groups, crime, and trafficking. Facilitating youth’s access to labour markets is crucial for a society, as neglecting it impacts economic productivity, the development of future generations, and can lead to social exclusion and unrest. Since late 2017, northwest Syria (NWS) has witnessed a large-scale influx of IDPs following escalations of conflict and displacements from formerly opposition-held areas in southeast Idleb, southwest Aleppo, Rural Damascus, Homs, Hama,

Dar’a, and Quneitra governorates, and currently hosts some 1.6 million IDPs. The most recent increase in conflict in northern Hama and southern Idleb governorates caused an estimated 180,000 people to become displaced between 29 April and 9 May alone, and an estimated 16,000 fled towards northern and western Aleppo seeking safety.

Syrian youth, both host community and IDPs, residing in NWS face substantial livelihoods hurdles. The increase in the IDP population in Idleb governorate and surrounding areas has led to a growing strain on resources. Restrictions in movement due to conflict in many communities cause challenges for individuals who must travel for work. Limited access to finance, poor physical infrastructure, as well as reduced learning opportunities further exacerbate livelihoods difficulties.15 Food insecurity is common: all 1,047 assessed communities in a recent REACH assessment in NWS reported challenges to accessing food in February. Both IDPs and host community alike named borrowing money from friends and taking loans, relying on remittances and gifts as well as sending children to work or beg as widespread coping strategies. This continuous lack of income-generating opportunities combined with a prevalent lack of public services—such as education, healthcare, and transportation among others—deprives households effectively of an active and healthy life over time, thus further impacting the ability to generate income for the household.

Supporting youth and adolescents’ livelihoods is therefore critical, and many humanitarian actors are transitioning towards early recovery- and livelihoods-approaches as part of their response. Yet, little is known about the income-generating opportunities that are currently available to youth in NWS. In order to support an informed response, critical information on opportunities, barriers, and gaps in employment for youth—both formal and informal—is necessary. The research will inform partners about institutions in the area of assessment that are or could be supporting youth in securing income generating opportunities as well as to brief partners about potential growth sectors and possible skills mismatch. Following the recent IRC labour market study in the Idleb governorate, this research will focus on northern Aleppo governorate and cover Azaz sub-district. According to the REACH March 2019 Humanitarian Situation Overview for Syria, 25% of the assessed 16 communities in Azaz sub-district reported livelihoods as a priority need.