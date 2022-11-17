Research Terms of Reference: NES Sanitation Systems Assessment, SYR1909 Syria (November 2022, Version 1)

Rationale

2.1 Background

Due to the ongoing conflict in Syria, the water and sanitation infrastructure has been widely damaged or destroyed, with at least half of sewage systems in the whole of Syria not functioning.1 This bares the risk of people coming in contact with faecal matter, either directly, through insects, or through contaminated food and water. This increases their risk of contracting diseases. In addition, systematic reviews indicate that improved sanitation can decrease the rates of diarrhoeal disease by 32-37%.3 Hence, the weak state of sanitation infrastructure is likely contributing to the prevalence of diarrhoea and waterborne diseases across Northeast Syria. Specifically, key informants (KIs) in 76% of communities in which health KIs were interviewed reported problems with diarrhoea in September 2022, and in 27% KIs reported waterborne diseases.4 With the onset of the cholera outbreak in late August/ early September,5 this situation has become more difficult and the need to improve the sanitation infrastructure has become even more urgent.

Given that cholera rates are currently highest in Northeast Syria,6 and that the geographic spread of both diarrhoea and waterborne diseases as reported by KIs were substantially lower in Greater Idleb in September (Northwest Syria),4 it was decided to restrict the assessment to the northeast. In conversation with the Northeast Syria WASH working group, it was established that a comprehensive assessment of the sanitation systems used in the community, specifically focusing on how sewage is managed and where environmental contamination with raw sewage exists, is currently lacking. While REACH’s Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS) provides some information on this, it does not provide sufficient detail to establish severity of needs or priority areas for intervention.