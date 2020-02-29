Research Terms of Reference: Multi-partners Rapid Needs Assessment, Northern Hasakeh (SYR1909), Syria, February 2020 (Version 1)

Rationale

Residents of Northeast Syria (NES) have been experiencing a new humanitarian crisis since the outbreak of conflict on 9 October 2019. This crisis has resulted in massive displacement from the region, both internally and, to a lesser extent, towards the KR-I, where IOM reported 19,497 Syrian refugees to have crossed the border since 14 October. A majority of IDPs originate from communities near the border with Turkey, including from eastern Aleppo and Ar-Raqqa governorate with a lot of internal displacement and most people travelling south to communities further from the border. In Hasakeh governorate, a majority of displacement has occurred towards urban areas such as Hasakeh City, Maabada, Al-Malikeyyeh and Ya’robiyah towns. Further, Hasakeh governorate has been reported as main area of transit for refugees crossing into the KR-I and coming from as far as Ain-al-Arab. The arrival of armed forces and airstrikes in the area have remained the main reasons reported by refugees arriving in KR-I.7 Northern Hasakeh governorate, while less affected by military operations than northern Raqqa, has thus been at once an area of origin, transit and arrival of IDPs, with resulting strain on existing infrastructure and resources. As of 18 December, a total of 70,590 people remained displaced according to OCHA, while 129,041 had reported to have returned8 after a stabilisation of the situation in the area. 53% of IDPs and 60% of returnees were reported in Hasakeh governorate, according to OCHA.

The crisis in NES has created significant challenges for humanitarian information management. New accessibility and security issues within NES have mostly prevented systematic data collection efforts, consequently limiting the effectiveness of humanitarian planning and implementation. As the crisis continues and despite relative stabilisation, major access constraints remain for partners and it remains important to fill information gaps in a systematic manner to promote more effective humanitarian response and planning for NES-forum-led, cross-line, and cross-border operations. Besides, while the first phase of the humanitarian response to the post-October 2019 displacement crisis focused on IDPs in camps and sites, major gaps remain regarding IDPs in host communities (HC). REACH conducted two rounds of Rapid Needs Assessments (RNAs) that covered communities and showed heightened needs in IDP-hosting communities. However, while these RNAs were conducted from KR-I, using an Area of Knowledge (AoK) methodology, no direct information regarding needs of IDPs in HC is currently available. This information gap was confirmed by operational partners present in the area, especially by the Cash Working Group (CWG), the WASH WG and the Sites and Settlement Working Group (SSWG). As REACH still has not secured permissions to resume data collection in Hasakeh governorate, while operational partners have managed to regain access, the present assessment has been designed as a joint effort to fill the information gaps on needs of IDPs in host communities across Hasakeh governorate. Operational partners that are willing to participate will be in charge of collecting data directly with harmonized KI methodology and tools, while REACH will develop technical tools and guidance, coordinate data collection, and produce a final dataset to be shared with partners for operational and strategic planning of the response. The dataset will be fed into a dashboard, that will be used by partners to prioritise and quickly analyse priorities. Further analysis will then be carried out by REACH in coordination with SSWG, that will work together on producing more extensive outputs and maps, as best fit.