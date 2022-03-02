Research Terms of Reference: Labour Market Assessment in Northern Syria, SY2110 (November 2021, V1)

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

The humanitarian situation for people in Syria remains severe, as decades of political instability and armed conflict have limited the country’s economic growth. Since 2011, the gross domestic product has shrunk by more than 60% due to widespread destruction of infrastructure, loss of lives and human capital, and disruption in trade and markets. Currently, the country has approximately 13.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, including 6.2 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), with needs increasingly being exacerbated by further economic decline. The protracted crisis and consequent displacement have impacted businesses, job creation and people’s ability to access employment opportunities. The situation has further exacerbated due to the impact of COVID-19, price inflation, and the devaluation of the Syrian pound (SYP), compounding the strain on the vulnerable populations in both northwest and northeast Syria (NWS and NES). A United Nations (UN) inter-agency socio-economic impact assessment of COVID-19 completed in August 2020 found that 15% of businesses had permanently closed due to COVID-19 and its associated measures; 40% had paused trading; and 30% reduced their activity. At the end of 2020, unemployment was estimated to be at 50% of the total labour force. The labour force participation rate at 42.6% in 2020 itself remained low as per the International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates. Women, in particular, face significant challenges in accessing employment due to a combination of limited economic opportunities and individual- and community-level factors. In 2019, the labour force participation rate for women overall in Syria was at 14.7%, compared to 74.4% for men.