Research Terms of Reference: IDP Flood Perception in Camps – Northwest Syria, SYR2202 Syria (February 2022, V1)

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

In July 2021, after the extension of the Al-Bab cross-border resolution on humanitarian aid to NWS, REACH began to plan for this activity by identifying information gaps. In October 2021, REACH consulted the CCCM, where it was discussed, that REACH could conduct HH level assessments on the knowledge and preparedness of IDPs for floods. Most of the current discussion around flood response circulates around potential engineered structural approaches (drainage, tent foundation). However, in NWS, around 70% of camps are located in private lands, and land owners are unwilling to accept such structures in their land in the fear of decreased land price.1 Based on this, REACH aims to conduct detailed HH level assessments on flood risk knowledge, attitudes and practices to inform approaches on flood preparedness which do not require structural engineered changes, but rather focus on awareness raising among IDPs, and, on flood contingency planning which focuses on how surrounding communities can act should flooding occur camps.

In January, 2021 REACH engaged with local partners in NWS and anticipates to cover camps in Atmeh community for the first assessment under this activity and camps in Haranabush community for the second assessment, as both of these areas affected by regular flooding. This is also supported by the REACH outputs; IDP Camps and Informal Sites Flood Simulation Reports done in 2021 in Northwest Syria.