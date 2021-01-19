Research Terms of Reference: Flooding Susceptibility and Preparedness Survey (FSPS) SYR2101, Syria (Dec 2020)

2. Rationale

2.1. Rationale

Seasonal flash floods are an unfortunate but common occurrence in Syria. Flooding generated by sudden and heavy rainfalls exacerbate vulnerabilities already intensified by winter conditions and the ongoing conflict. During the month of December 2019, flooding obstructing roads as well as damaging and destroying tents and other materials in at least 28 IDP camps in northern Syria. Flash flooding caused by sudden rainfall exceeding 30 centimeters caused displacement for thousands of households, and additional access challenges for humanitarian organisations.6 According to CCCM Cluster members, in March 2019, 7,292 tents were partially or likely severely damaged because of the seasonal floods in Northwest Syria. The rainfall continued through April and resulted in the further displacement of more than 40,000 IDPs in camps along the Syria Turkey border.

The REACH North Dana – IDP Camps and Informal Sites Flood Susceptibility and Flood Hazard Assessment (November 2020) predicts the following numbers of households as potentially exposed to flood hazards or flood depths exceeding 200mm. However, the extent of pre-existing knowledge, and preparation or mitigation measures among affected communities are unclear, mainly related to those living in IDP camps and informal sites within the affected areas.