Research Terms of Reference: Flood Impact on Agriculture in Northeast Syria SYR2103 Syria, March 2021 Version 1.0

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

Floods are one of the most frequently occurring natural disasters, and happen whenever there is excess run-off water that submerges dry lands. In March 2019, 8,530 hectares (ha) of agricultural lands and over 2,000 shelters/houses were damaged by floods in Tal Hamis region in northeast Syria (NES) and 2,500 families were affected by the flood disaster in Areesha camp. People and farmers struggled to access their flooded lands and shelters and aid workers found it difficult to provide health care, food assistance, and emergency kits to flooded areas and had to use tractors for evacuations. In March 2020, the rainy season started causing flooding in Ar-Raqqa governorate. The rapid assessment in Akershi and Alratla communities, carried out by the World Food Programme (WFP), reported 7 fatalities and 150 households being affected by flooding in these areas.

Existing reports indicate that floods in northeast Syria usually occur around late March and persist during mid to late April. However, the existing reports rarely provide in-depth knowledge on the impact on agriculture – the primary livelihood source in NES – and thus this assessment aims to address this information gap in a systematic way. Without proper knowledge on the impact of flooding, FSL/AWG and their partners are left struggling to provide effective and targeted assistance in the flood affected areas. This assessment will provide information that can be useful for humanitarian response targeting agricultural programming, by providing information regarding needs of farmers in flood affected areas. Moreover, the assessment findings can inform advocacy efforts and discussions with humanitarian coordination bodies at the strategic level.