Research Terms of Reference: CCCM | REACH – IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI) 3.0, SYR1703b: Northwest Syria, Syrian Arabic Republic (March 2021, Version 3)

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

After nearly ten years of conflict, close to half of Syria’s pre-war population has been displaced. As of June 2020, more than 6.5 million Syrians were internally displaced, the highest figure in the world. Due to the ongoing and evolving conflict and resulting volatile security situation, there remain persistent gaps in the capacity of the humanitarian community to maintain a complete picture of IDP and SR populations’ locations, movements, and needs.

Northwest Syria is the region with the highest ratio of IDPs to host population, and also the region that witnessed the most IDP movement over the course of 2020. As such, the information gaps are particularly acute. The constant displacement of families and fluidity of IDP movements – combined with restricted humanitarian access impeding systematic data collection efforts – has meant that acquiring timely and accurate data on the numbers and locations of IDPs and SRs has been a significant challenge across Northwest Syria, limiting the effectiveness of humanitarian assistance planning and implementation.

In order to address these gaps, from early 2015, the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster has sought to collect and provide regular updates on internal displacements across northern Syria through an ad hoc IDP tracking mechanism, based on voluntary contributions from cluster members. In 2016, a permanent data collection structure was then established in the form of the IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative, a partnership initiative of REACH and CCCM that aims to provide the CCCM Cluster, operational partners, and the wider humanitarian community with methodologically sound, regular and timely information on internal displacement and SR figures and trends across Northwest Syria. The initial system, launched formally in October/November 2016, collected consistent and methodologically sound data on population displacements on a weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly, as well as ad hoc basis.

The ISMI 2.0 system was launched in September 2017. In addition to introducing regular monitoring of spontaneous returns, this system sought to provide a more robust methodological foundation to IDP and SR tracking through improvements to indicators, best practices in data collection, and harmonization into a uniform approach the ISMI and CCCM Cluster member systems. This harmonized data collection system consisted of a single methodological framework and minimum standards for data quality, including minimum number of sources of verification and comparability of indicators for the data triangulation.

In mid-2020, in order to adapt to the changing needs of the CCCM Cluster, REACH transitioned the ISMI system from one of rapid data collection, covering all communities and camps within the coverage area on a 24-72 basis, to one of bi-weekly data collection and focused on population as well and movement. ISMI 3.0 launched in September 2020, consisting of a single tool that covers the core indicators: IDP Stock, Resident Stock, Arrivals, Departures, Returns, and the last place of departure for these new arrivals and returns down to the subdistrict level. This current system covers communities only, as opposed to the previous system which covered both communities and camps. As of December 2020, the coverage stands at 931 communities across 40 subdistricts in opposition-held Northwest Syria.