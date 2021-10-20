Research Terms of Reference: Cash and Voucher Assistance Protection Impact Assessment (CVAP): Thematic protection assessment in Northwest and Northeast Syria SYR2109 Syria (September 2021 Version 1.0)

2.1. Background

With the increasing demand for and delivery of CVA to address humanitarian needs of vulnerable populations in Syria, many new actors have entered the space to fill in vital gaps without fully integrating key protection mainstreaming principles of access, safety and participation. While guidelines exist for protection-sensitive CVA interventions, risks remain due to a lack of understanding of barriers and risks faced by served populations when accessing cash-based services. A recent feasibility assessment in NWS identified that cash assistance could address the increasingly challenging humanitarian situation, while also flagging that gender and community dynamics need to be better understood and taken into account when designing CVA programmes. Additionally, an evaluation of a cash-based programme by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Raqqa identified an increase in intimate partner violence (IPV) and gender-based violence (GBV) as a direct result of cash assistance, and also found that women who would have previously received other forms of community support were no longer provided these mechanisms as a result of community perceptions that they were no longer in need of assistance. Finally, a literature review of protection and CVA globally found that there were mixed conclusions on the impact of CVA on protection. Overall, these studies point to the need for a more robust understanding of social dynamics, gender relations, coping mechanisms, and ways to strengthen prevention and risk mitigation across cash-based interventions. See endnotes for additional resources.