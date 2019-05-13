Research Methodology Note: Southern Idleb and Northern Hama Rapid Needs Assessment SYR1703f May 2019 (Version 1)

2. Rationale

As of May 2019, Idleb governorate and the surrounding areas of western Aleppo and north-west Hama governorates are one of the last remaining opposition-held territories in Syria. Since the outbreak of the conflict in 2011, the predominantly rural region has seen its population sharply increase following continuous influxes of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from across the country. From late 2017, the region has witnessed further large-scale IDP arrivals, following escalations of conflict and displacements from formerly opposition-held areas in south-east Idleb, south-west Aleppo, Rural Damascus,

Homs, Hama, Dar’a and Quneitra governorates, leading to a growing strain on resources and services in the region. Since September 2018, there has been increasing concern regarding a potential military offensive in the region, with increased shelling, airstrikes and similar security incidents in the area. 3 While the announcement of a demilitarized zone following conflict lines on 19 September reduced immediate concerns over a potential military offensive, shelling and airstrikes have continued.

Since 26 April 2019, shelling and bombardments have drastically intensified in the south of Idleb and north of Hama governorates, with REACH field teams reporting the deterioration of humanitarian conditions, increased insecurity, and displacement in the tens of thousands. However, little information is available on the situation and needs in this area. REACH will thus conduct a Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA), which follows previous RNAs in May, August, September, and December 2018 and February 2019. The aim of this RNA is to inform humanitarian actors of IDP and resident populations’ priority needs and movement intentions, as well as to address critical information gaps on the humanitarian conditions of IDPs and residents living in the 13 sub-districts identified as having been directly affected by the increase in airstrikes and shelling.