03 Jul 2019

Research Methodology Note: Northwest Syria Rapid Needs Assessment, June 2019 SYR1703f Syria, June 2019 Version 1

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, REACH Initiative
Published on 02 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (995.11 KB)

General Objective

This rapid needs assessment (RNA) is a response to the large-scale displacement to areas in the north of Idleb and west of Aleppo governorates caused by the most recent escalation of violence in nearby areas. Its aim is to inform the overall humanitarian response for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and resident populations in the assesssed area by providing a multi-sectoral overview of the humanitarian situation for residents and IDPs in up to 150 communities in the assessed sub-districts.

2. Rationale

2.1. Rationale

As of June 2019, Idleb governorate and the surrounding areas of western Aleppo and north-west Hama governorates are one of the last remaining opposition-held territories in Syria. Since the outbreak of the conflict in 2011, the predominantly rural region has seen its population sharply increase following continuous influxes of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from across the country. From late 2017, the region has witnessed further large-scale IDP arrivals, following escalations of conflict and displacements from formerly opposition-held areas in south-east Idleb, south-west Aleppo, Rural Damascus, Homs, Hama, Dar’a and Quneitra governorates, leading to a growing strain on resources and services in the region. Since September 2018, there has been increasing concern regarding a potential military offensive in the region, with increased shelling, airstrikes and similar security incidents in the area. 3 While the announcement of a demilitarised zone following conflict lines on 19 September reduced immediate concerns over a potential military offensive, shelling and airstrikes have continued.
Since the end of April 2019, shelling and bombardments have drastically intensified in the south of Idleb and north of Hama governorates, forcing 327,536 people to flee their homes between 1 May and 13 June. 4 Receiving an estimated 270,000 people in six weeks, Dana sub-district in northern Idleb governorate has witnessed by far the highest number of IDP arrivals, but other surrounding sub-districts have also received a high number of arrivals as potential locations for displacement are limited. With large-scale displacement occurring in the past several months in the area, resources are strained and the humanitarian response is facing significant challenges. A continuation of hostilities is expected to cause further (often secondary or tertiary) displacement into already densely populated areas with high numbers of existing IDPs, severely straining the already precarious humanitarian situation in the region. To inform humanitarian actors of IDP and resident populations’ priority needs and humanitarian conditions, REACH will conduct a Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA), which follows previous RNAs conducted in May, August, September, and December 2018, as well as February and May 2019.

