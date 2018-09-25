Research Methodology Note: Idleb Governorate and Surrounding Areas: Rapid Needs Assessments SYR1703f, Syria, August - December 2018 Version 1
General Objective
Inform the overall humanitarian response to IDPs and resident populations in Idleb governorate and surrounding areas2 by providing a multi-sectoral overview of the humanitarian situation for persons living in communities in the region, and respond to any changes in the situation and pressing information gaps as a result of dynamic conflict in the region.