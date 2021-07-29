The Republic of Korea Contributes US$500,000 towards UNICEF’s Humanitarian Action for Children Appeal supporting education and protection interventions for the most vulnerable children in Syria

DAMASCUS, 28 July 2021 – The Republic of Korea has contributed US$ 500,000 towards UNICEF’s Humanitarian Action for Children Appeal (HAC) in Syria. This contribution will help ensure that thousands of children in Syria continue to access the various education and protection services provided by UNICEF, especially amid the current economic downturn and continued COVID-19 challenges in the country.

“The manifold humanitarian crisis in Syria, exacerbated by a global pandemic and economic hardship, continues to take a devastating toll on children’s education, protection and prospects for a brighter future,” says UNICEF Representative in Syria, Mr. Bo Viktor Nylund. “Such a generous funding, provided by the Republic of Korea, is significant to ensuring we continue to be there for the most vulnerable children in Syria, reaching them with protection wherever they are and nurturing their learning. We are grateful for this cooperation with the Republic of Korea.”

This flexible funding is critical to helping UNICEF boost its support to children in Syria through continued and equitable access to education as well as psychosocial support among other much needed protection services, thus, alleviating their suffering and improving their opportunities of a better future after years of conflict.