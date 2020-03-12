Reporting on gender-based violence in humanitarian settings: A journalist's handbook (second edition) [EN/AR]

INTRODUCTION

By not adhering to rigid standards of professionalism, journalists can unwittingly become part of the problem, causing further trauma to survivors and allowing perpetrators to evade prosecution.

“When I speak to journalists, many times it feels as though they don’t understand what we go through as women in this camp,” says Amal, a Syrian refugee from Qamishli who had gone out of her way to communicate with journalists on the issues impacting Syrian women and girls. “It is a daily struggle and we are powerless amidst the traditions, rules and laws that make it much easier for men to take advantage of us. We pour our hearts out, but we rarely see our issues being discussed.”

For women and girls like Amal, many of whom grapple with various forms of gender-based violence on a daily basis, journalism constitutes one of the few available avenues for their stories to be heard. This function becomes even more critical during humanitarian crises, such as those currently taking place in numerous countries in the Arab region, including Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Palestine, and others.

For a journalist, covering the topic of gender-based violence (GBV) is a challenging undertaking. Not only is the topic itself widely misunderstood, but it is also increasingly complex and has many contributing factors, making coverage all the more difficult. More importantly, journalists need to be aware that their coverage — if not conducted under strict, professional standards — can be harmful to survivors in a multitude of ways. Between insensitive interviewing techniques, inaccurate reporting, personal biases and perceptions about gender and sexuality, and a lack of understanding of the legalities of criminal cases, journalists can unwittingly become part of the problem, re-traumatising survivors and allowing perpetrators to escape prosecution.

These challenges can often drive journalists to avoid reporting on GBV altogether, further compounding the problem by perpetuating a culture of impunity in which perpetrators are seldom held accountable.

While effective journalism is often the result of years of experience and diligent practice, building upon internationally-accepted ethical principles and approaches minimises the potential for harm.

This handbook was developed to help journalists report on GBV with greater ease and awareness. It provides essential information on the definition and root causes of GBV, in addition to a simple set of guidelines and best practices that facilitate the process and help journalists deliver stronger, more impactful stories on this essential topic.