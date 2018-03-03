03 Mar 2018

Report: Kuwaiti aid reaches E. Ghouta populace amid roaring guns

Report
from Kuwait News Agency
Published on 26 Feb 2018 View Original

KUWAIT, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait has begun delivering urgently needed aid to besieged civilians in East Ghouta on Damascus' outskirts.

Aid delivery started amid bombardment that proceeded a day after the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution calling for a 30-day truce in Syria.

The vanguard Kuwaiti initiative will hopefully encourage international relief organizations to follow suit and implement the UNSC Resolution 2401, passed late on Saturday.

It is basically designed to secure delivery of humanitarian supplies to the needy in Syria along with halting fighting for 30 days.

Despite news indicating that the warring parties have not muzzled the guns and the super power have not worked out a mechanism on ceasing the fire, the State of Kuwait on Sunday decided to proceed with distributing relief supplies to the besieged civilians in East Ghouta for 15 days.

Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), in coordination with the Turkish Relief Association, has been delivering the humanitarian supplies to the populace in East Ghouta, thus depicting Kuwait's unique role as the UN-acclaimed Humanitarian Center.

KRCS Chairperson Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer, in a statement to KUNA, affirmed that the Kuwaiti people would spare no effort for securing humanitarian necessities for the afflicted Syrian people particularly under the current hard conditions.

The 15-year humanitarian project for East Ghouta aims at relieving the encircled civilians, estimated at 126,700, bulk of whom cannot secure food including milk for babies.

The latest initiative is part of ongoing efforts by the State of Kuwait, under leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah -- crowned with the UN designation as the Humanitarian Leader -- to alleviate the Syrian people suffering, proceeding since flare-up of the Syrian crisis in March 2011.

As part of this approach, Kuwait had hosted three international conferences pledging aid for the Syrian people and had taken part in a fourth convention, hosted by London.

Kuwait, along with other key donors, have pledged to donate millions of dollars worth of aid for Syria.

Kuwait News Agency:

