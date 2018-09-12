12 Sep 2018

Report of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic* (A/HRC/39/65) (Advance Edited Version)

Report
from UN Human Rights Council
Published on 09 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (522.63 KB)

Summary

In an unprecedented development during the period under review, warring parties carried out battles in Aleppo, northern Homs, Damascus, Rif Damascus, Dara’a and Idlib governorates, which collectively displaced more than 1 million Syrian men, women and children. In the majority of cases documented by the Commission of Inquiry, displacements were either directly induced by the failure of warring parties to take all feasible precautions as required by international humanitarian law or due to unlawful conduct by the parties, which carried out indiscriminate and deliberate attacks with little regard for civilian life.1

Battles waged by pro-government forces, armed and terrorist groups and other actors caused civilians to flee their homes in fear and desperation. Thousands of other civilians were forcibly displaced pursuant to “evacuation agreements” negotiated between warring parties. The plight of displaced persons — after seven years of war — now affects more than 5.5 million refugees who have fled the country, and more than 6.5 million internally displaced civilians subsisting inside the Syrian Arab Republic.

For the foregoing reasons, the Commission proposes a pragmatic set of recommendations to all warring parties aimed at addressing the myriad issues affecting civilians displaced as a result of the conflict, including ensuring their housing, land and property rights.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.