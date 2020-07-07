Report of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic

Summary

The present report covers events in Idlib and surrounding areas from 1 November – 1 June, including 52 emblematic attacks by all parties which led to civilian casualties and/or damage to civilian infrastructure. These include 17 attacks impacting medical facilities; 14 attacks impacting schools; 9 attacks impacting markets and 12 other attacks impacting homes, marked by war crimes. They foreseeably led to massive displacement, as civilians had no choice but to flee, and may amount to crimes against humanity. Meanwhile, the UN-designated terrorist organization HTS also committed war crimes outside the immediate context of hostilities, while Government forces engaged in unlawful pillaging.