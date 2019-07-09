Report by the Director-General: Progress in the Elimination of the Syrian Chemical Weapons Programme (EC-91/DG.14)
OPCW Executive Council
Ninety-First Session
9 – 12 July 2019
24 June 2019
Background
In accordance with subparagraph 2(f) of the decision by the Executive Council (hereinafter “the Council”) at its Thirty-Third Meeting (EC-M-33/DEC.1, dated 27 September 2013), the Technical Secretariat (hereinafter “the Secretariat”) is to report to the Council on a monthly basis regarding the implementation of that decision. In accordance with paragraph 12 of United Nations Security Council resolution 2118 (2013), the report by the Secretariat is also to be submitted to the Security Council through the Secretary-General.
The Council, at its Thirty-Fourth Meeting, adopted a decision entitled “Detailed Requirements for the Destruction of Syrian Chemical Weapons and Syrian Chemical Weapons Production Facilities” (EC-M-34/DEC.1, dated 15 November 2013). In paragraph 22 of that decision, the Council decided that the Secretariat should report on its implementation “in conjunction with its reporting required by subparagraph 2(f) of Council decision EC-M-33/DEC.1”.
The Council, at its Forty-Eighth Meeting, adopted a decision entitled “Reports of the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission in Syria” (EC-M-48/DEC.1, dated 4 February 2015) noting the Director-General’s intent to include reports of the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission in Syria (FFM), along with information on the Council’s discussion thereof, as part of the monthly reporting pursuant to United Nations Security Council resolution 2118 (2013). Similarly, the Council, at its Eighty-First Session, adopted a decision entitled “Report by the Director-General Regarding the Declaration and Related Submissions by the Syrian Arab Republic” (EC-81/DEC.4, dated 23 March 2016), noting the Director-General’s intent to provide information on the implementation of that decision.
The Council, at its Eighty-Third Session, adopted a decision entitled “OPCW-United Nations Joint Investigative Mechanism Reports on Chemical Weapons Use in the Syrian Arab Republic” (EC-83/DEC.5, dated 11 November 2016). In subparagraph 12(a) of that decision, the Council decided that the Director-General shall “regularly inform the Council on the implementation of this decision and incorporate information regarding the implementation of this decision into his monthly reporting to the United Nations Security Council, through the United Nations Secretary-General, regarding EC-M-33/DEC.1”.
This, the sixty-ninth monthly report, is therefore submitted in accordance with the aforementioned Council decisions and includes information relevant to the period from 24 May to 23 June 2019.
Progress achieved by the Syrian Arab Republic in meeting the requirements of Executive Council decisions EC-M-33/DEC.1 and EC-M-34/DEC.1
- Progress by the Syrian Arab Republic is as follows:
(a) As stated in previous reports, the Secretariat has verified the destruction of all 27 chemical weapons production facilities (CWPFs) declared by the Syrian Arab Republic;
(b) On 12 June 2019, the Syrian Arab Republic submitted to the Council its sixty-seventh monthly report (EC-91/P/NAT.4, dated 12 June 2019) regarding activities on its territory related to the destruction of its CWPFs, as required by paragraph 19 of EC-M-34/DEC.1.
Progress in the elimination of Syrian chemical weapons by States Parties hosting destruction activities
- As stated in previous reports, all of the chemicals declared by the Syrian Arab Republic that were removed from its territory in 2014 have been destroyed.
Activities carried out by the Technical Secretariat with respect to Executive Council decisions EC-81/DEC.4 and EC-83/DEC.5
The Declaration Assessment Team (DAT) continues its efforts to clarify all outstanding issues regarding the initial declaration of the Syrian Arab Republic in accordance with paragraph 3 of Council decision EC-81/DEC.4 and paragraph 6 of Council decision EC-83/DEC.5.
Pursuant to the framework of the Structured Dialogue agreed between the Secretariat and the Syrian Arab Republic on all chemical weapons-related issues, the twentieth and twenty-first rounds of technical consultations between the DAT and the Syrian Arab Republic took place, respectively, between 18 and 21 March 2019 in The Hague, and between 10 and 17 April 2019 in Damascus. During the twentieth round of consultations, all outstanding issues were discussed and re-grouped, with a view to developing a plan of future activities aimed at further clarifying these issues.
The DAT subsequently deployed to the Syrian Arab Republic between 10 and 17 April 2019 for the twenty-first round of consultations.
During this visit, the DAT held a number of technical meetings with the Syrian National Authority, conducted one interview, and also conducted field visits to five sites from which it collected a total of 33 samples for analysis by OPCW designated laboratories. In the course of one of the field visits, the DAT noted the absence of remnants of destroyed production equipment and chemical munitions that the Syrian Arab Republic and DAT had agreed in 2015 to preserve at their original locations, to keep them available for activities aiming to help clarify gaps, inconsistencies, and discrepancies in the Syrian Arab Republic’s initial declaration and subsequent submissions. During a visit to a previously declared CWPF, the DAT also observed the presence of several undestroyed cylinders. The DAT requested the Syrian Arab Republic to retain these items untouched at their current location until further notice.
The outcome of these two rounds of consultations and the related field activities will be reported in further detail to the Council at its Ninety-First Session.
The DAT will continue to analyse all information collected and received, including the results of the analysis of samples collected during the twenty-first round of consultations, together with any further information that may be provided by the Syrian Arab Republic and/or collected from possible future DAT deployments, and will report to the Council accordingly.
In accordance with paragraph 10 of Council decision EC-83/DEC.5, the Secretariat continues to assess conditions for the conduct of inspections at the sites identified by the OPCW-United Nations Joint Investigative Mechanism in its third and fourth reports. Pursuant to paragraph 11 of Council decision EC-83/DEC.5, the Secretariat conducted the third and fourth rounds of inspections at the Barzah and Jamrayah facilities of the Scientific Studies and Research Centre (SSRC) in November and December 2018, respectively. Samples were taken during both inspections for analysis in OPCW designated laboratories. The results of these analyses were received and subsequently shared with the Syrian Arab Republic.
During the third round of inspections, a Schedule 2.B.04 chemical was detected in one of the samples taken at Barzah and reported as an uncertainty requiring explanation from the Syrian Arab Republic. According to the reports of the two designated laboratories, the chemical detected could be the primary hydrolysis product of a Schedule 1.A.01 or 1.A.03 chemical. During the fourth round of inspections, there were no indications of any activities that were inconsistent with the obligations of the Syrian Arab Republic. The results of the third and fourth rounds of inspections will be reported to the Council at its Ninety-First Session, and the Secretariat is currently planning for the fifth round of inspections of the Barzah and Jamrayah facilities.