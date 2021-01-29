Report by the Director General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons - Progress in the elimination of the Syrian chemical weapons programme (S/2021/84)

Letter dated 26 January 2021 from the Secretary-General addressed to the President of the Security Council

I have the honour to transmit herewith the eighty-eighth monthly report of the Director General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), submitted pursuant to paragraph 12 of Security Council resolution 2118 (2013) (see annex).

The report presents the activities of OPCW in implementing Security Council resolution 2118 (2013) and the relevant provisions of the OPCW Executive Council decisions in relation to the elimination of the Syrian chemical weapons programme. The report covers the period from 24 December 2020 to 23 January 2021.

The Declaration Assessment Team continues its efforts to clarify all outstanding issues related to the initial declaration submitted by the Syrian Arab Republic, and the fact-finding mission continues to study all available information related to allegations of the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Investigation and Identification Team continues its investigations into incidents in which the fact-finding mission determined that chemical weapons were used or likely used in the Syrian Arab Republic and will issue further reports in due course.

With regard to the inspections mandated by the OPCW Executive Council in paragraph 8 of its decision EC-94/DEC.2, entitled “Addressing the possession and use of chemical weapons by the Syrian Arab Republic”, the OPCW Technical Secretariat is continuing to monitor and evaluate the situation.

As I have stated previously, the use of chemical weapons anywhere by anyone and under any circumstances is intolerable, and impunity for their use is equally unacceptable. It is imperative to identify and hold accountable all those who have used chemical weapons. Unity in the Security Council is essential to achieve this urgent obligation.

(Signed) António Guterres