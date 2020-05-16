Report by the Director General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons - Progress in the elimination of the Syrian chemical weapons programme (S/2020/348) [EN/AR]

Letter dated 30 April 2020 from the Secretary-General addressed to the President of the Security Council

I have the honour to transmit herewith the seventy-ninth monthly report of the Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), submitted pursuant to paragraph 12 of Security Council resolution 2118 (2013) (see annex). The report covers the period from 24 March to 23 April 2020.

In the light of the recent events related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the OPCW Technical Secretariat continues to monitor the situation closely and will keep States parties to the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction duly informed of the next developments. The Technical Secretariat intends to resume its activities, including those in the Syrian Arab Republic, as soon as practicable.

The Declaration Assessment Team continues its efforts to clarify all outstanding issues related to the initial declaration of the Syrian Arab Republic to OPCW. I note that on 21 April 2020 a letter was sent by the OPCW Director-General to the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic expressing his appreciation for the commitment of the Syrian authorities to continuing t echnical consultations. The OPCW Director-General requested the Syrian National Authority to provide comments on the document containing the updated status of the outstanding issues and the proposed plan of action for their resolution.

With regard to the finding of a Schedule 2 chemical detected at the Barzah facilities of the Scientific Studies and Research Centre during the third round of inspections, in a note verbale dated 21 April 2020, the OPCW Technical Secretariat maintained that the explanations provided thus far by the Syrian Arab Republic remained insufficient.

The fact-finding mission continues to study all available information related to allegations of use of chemical weapons in the Syrian Arab Republic. The mission is currently analysing information collected from recent deployments, is planning further deployments and will report to the Council on the results of its work in due course.

As conveyed in my letter dated 15 April 2020, the OPCW Technical Secretariat issued on 8 April 2020 the note entitled “First Report by the OPCW Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) Pursuant to Paragraph 10 of decision C-SS-4/DEC.3 ‘Addressing the Threat from Chemical Weapons Use’ Ltamenah (Syrian Arab Republic) 24, 25, and 30 March 2017”, which I shared with the Security Council as document S/2020/310. In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Team’s report will be considered by the OPCW Executive Council when the situation allows.

As I have stated previously, the use of chemical weapons by anyone and anywhere is intolerable, and impunity for their use is equally unacceptable. It is imperative to identify and hold accountable all those who have used chemical weapons. Unity in the Security Council is essential to achieve this urgent obligation.

(Signed) António Guterres

Annex

I have the honour to transmit to you my report entitled “Progress in the elimination of the Syrian chemical weapons programme”, prepared in accordance with the relevant provisions of OPCW Executive Council decision EC-M-33/DEC.1 and Security Council resolution 2118 (2013), both dated 27 September 2013, for transmission to the Security Council (see enclosure). My report covers the period from 24 March 2020 to 23 April 2020 and also covers the reporting r equirements of Executive Council decision EC-M-34/DEC.1, dated 15 November 2013.

(Signed) Fernando Arias