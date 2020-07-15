Relief International: Rapid Needs Assessment: Mechanisms to continue supporting remedial and non-formal education through distance learning programs - Syrian refugee camps and host community (April 2020)

Relief International (RI) launched its Jordan operations in 2004, offering life-saving assistance to Palestinian and Iraqi refugees and Jordanian host communities. Since 2012, RI Jordan’s focus has shifted to the crisis in neighboring Syria, which has sent more than 751,275 refugees into camps and communities in Jordan. In the host community RI Jordan has been providing remedial education and anti-violence awareness campaigns to Jordanian and Syrian refugee students in 16 schools across 4 governorates. RI has also supported Syrian refugees in Za’atari and Azraq Camps since 2013, and is considered one of the leading agencies providing remedial education, Ministry of Education (MoE)-certified Non-Formal Education (NFE), and Early Childhood Development (ECD) activities.

In light of the recent developments relating to COVID-19 (a coronavirus), the Government of Jordan (GoJ) has suspended the operation of schools and consequently RI has been working to support the distance education provided by GoJ through distance education mechanisms.

According to the Ministry of Education 7,434 schools are closed affecting 2.4 million students in Jordan.

And 47 schools are closed in Azraq and Za'atari Syrian Refugee Camps affecting 28,641 students.

Relief International conducted a rapid needs assessment covering both camps and host communities in order to better ascertain the obstacles to operationalizing a distance learning modality for both remedial and non-formal education programs across the north of Jordan.

The purpose of the assessment was to identify the main challenges facing the communities served across Amman, Irbid, Mafraq and Zarqa’a Governorates in terms of internet coverage, availability of internet-enabled devices, levels of interest in distance learning and the different possibilities for learning modalities.