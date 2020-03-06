Regular Press Briefing by the Information Service, 6 March 2020: Situation in Syria

Elisabeth Byrs, for the World Food Programme (WFP), said that the WFP welcomed the ceasefire in Idlib, which had just come into effect. Up to one million people had been displaced in recent months, more than ever in the nine-year long conflict. The lull in fighting should allow those caught in fighting to access humanitarian access. The situation was dramatic with too many families having to sleep in open air in freezing temperatures.

Food prices in Idlib had risen by 120 percent, making families there fully reliant on the WFP and humanitarian partners. WFP had scaled up its operations to reach as many people as possible. WFP depended on reliable and predictable funding to maintain the lifeline of humanitarian assistance. Ms. Byrs stressed that USD 188.9 million was needed for the activities to continue until August 2020.

Rhéal LeBlanc, for the United Nations Information Service (UNIS), informed that the Secretary-General hoped that the agreement between Russia and Turkey would lead to an immediate and lasting cessation of hostilities that ensured the protection of civilians in northwest Syria, who had already endured enormous suffering. He called for a return to the UN-facilitated political process mandated by resolution 2254.

Responding to a question, Ms. Byrs emphasized that the WFP was working with recognized humanitarian partners on the ground. WFP was not discriminating against people based on their political or other affiliations, but was basing its activities purely on humanitarian needs.