Regular Press Briefing by the Information Service, 16 January 2018 - Syria

Bettina Luescher, for the World Food Programme (WFP), said that WFP was extremely concerned about the upsurge in violence in the besieged Eastern Ghouta enclave of rural Damascus, and in Idlib governorate in north-west Syria. Since the end of last year, airstrikes had destroyed numerous civilian buildings, killing hundreds of people in both places and, in the case of Idlib, displacing some 100,000 people.

In Idlib, general insecurity had increased as armed clashes between government forces, their allies and opposition armed groups had intensified. Insecurity had also spread to parts of northeast Hama, western rural Aleppo and southern Idlib, forcing 100,000 people to abandon their homes near the frontline and move towards safer areas of Idlib governorate. Conditions were dire in Idlib with many displaced people forced to stay out in the open during the winter period. WFP had assisted a total of 70,000 displaced people in Idlib in December and January with ready-to-eat, five-day rations; there were plans to distribute additional ready-to-eat rations in the coming days. WFP and its partners were conducting assessments to ascertain the rising level of need as more displacements took place. WFP had prepositioned over 27,000 ready-to-eat rations in Idlib and Aleppo in the event of a surge in humanitarian needs, and shipments of additional emergency supplies from Turkey were also ongoing.

In the besieged enclave of Eastern Ghouta, fighting continued. Nearly 400,000 people were living in dire conditions with severe shortages of food, fuel and drinking water. A total of 417,000 people were currently living under siege in Syria, with the largest proportion of them in besieged areas of Eastern Ghouta, where almost 400,000 people lived. WFP access to Eastern Ghouta had been severely restricted for the past five years, allowing only a trickle of aid to reach families in need. In 2017, WFP had helped to deliver food assistance for 110,000 people (some being reached multiple times) in 13 parts of the besieged enclave. The single greatest priority must be an end to the conflict which had raged for more than seven years and which was pushing ever-more people into hunger and misery. WFP appealed to all parties to protect civilians, respect humanitarian principles and allow the safe delivery of food to families in need, no matter where they were.

In response to questions from journalists, Ms. Luescher said that in addition to the 70,000 recently displaced people in Idlib whom WFP had reached in December 2017 and January 2018, WFP, together with its partners, had provided assistance to 330,000 people in the governorate. Ready-to-eat rations had been brought in from Turkey.

Alessandra Vellucci, for the United Nations Information Service in Geneva, recalled that at the noon briefing held on 15 January 2018, the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General had stated that the United Nations reminded all parties of their responsibilities to protect civilians and continued to call for safe, unimpeded and sustained access to all people in need, including the millions of people who live in hard‑to‑reach and besieged areas.

Asked by journalists for an update on the Syria talks, Ms. Vellucci, for the United Nations Information Service in Geneva, dismissed the announcement by some sources of Syria talks to be held in Montreux in mid to late January. The Special Envoy for Syria had said that he was working towards the ninth round of talks. While it was still hoped that such talks would take place before the end of January, as announced, no concrete details were yet available. The Special Envoy’s attendance of the Syria-related event to be held in Sochi, Russian Federation, in late January, had also not yet been confirmed; his position remained that every initiative on the conflict in Syria should be welcomed by virtue of whether they contributed to the United-Nations-brokered talks in Geneva.