Regional Winterization Progress Report: Syria and Iraq Situations (Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt) - as of October 2019

Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria

This winter, UNHCR estimates that 3.8 million Syrian and Iraqi IDPs and refugees (including refugees of other nationalities) are in need of winterization assistance in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. For many, this will be the ninth consecutive winter in displacement.

UNHCR is grateful for the generous contributions received for its winterization programme which have facilitated early provision of assistance across the region, allowing vulnerable Syrian and Iraqi IDPs and refugees to be prepared for the harsh winter season.

Distribution of winterization assistance has already started in Syria and Iraq and as of 31 October, more than 364,000 Syrian and Iraqi IDPs and refugees have been reached. In the rest of the countries, distributions will begin in November. The winterization programme covers the period from September 2019 to March 2020.

UNHCR’s winterization strategy focuses on three broad areas of intervention: