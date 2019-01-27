Regional Winterization Progress Report: Syria and Iraq Situations (Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt) - as of December 2018

With the generous contributions received so far, UNHCR will provide winterization assistance to 3.5 million vulnerable Syrian and Iraqi internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt. As temperatures dipped during December, UNHCR expedited its winter programme.

As of 31 December 2018, 2.7 million Syrian and Iraqi IDPs and refugees have been reached with winterization assistance, mainly in the form of winter cash payments, shelter materials and winter specific core relief items.

UNHCR, in coordination with local authorities and partners, has developed emergency and preparedness response mechanisms to respond to any emergency situations. The winterization programme covers the period from September 2018 to March 2019.