Regional Situation Report for Syria Crisis Issue No. 94 - 1-30 June 2020

Within the Syria crisis region, which spans the whole of Syria, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, there have been a total of 252,204 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of June 30, 2020. The highest number of confirmed cases came from Turkey (199,906), followed by Egypt (68,311), Iraq (49,109), and Jordan (1,132). Only 279 cases were reported in Syria. By June, UNFPA country offices throughout the region had already readjusted their programmes and work plans, putting short and long-term measures in place to ensure continuity of operations despite expected challenges.