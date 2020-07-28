Regional Situation Report for Syria Crisis Issue No. 93 - May 1-31 2020

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNFPA continues to mobilize its resources to ensure continuity of sexual and reproductive health services and services to prevent and respond to gender-based violence throughout the region.

In Syria, though the situation remains fluid, the movement restrictions which were previously introduced by the Syrian government as part the national COVID-19 response; including, the country-wide curfew were lifted on May 26, 2020. However, the Syrian government is still taking active steps towards ensuring that precautionary measures are followed in public service facilities and universities. Throughout the region, curfews, lockdowns and movement restrictions continue to present challenges.