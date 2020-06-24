Regional Situation Report for Syria Crisis Issue No. 92 - April 1-30 2020

The Regional Situation Report for the Syria Crisis offers a bird’s eye view of UNFPA’s operations within the context of the Syria Crisis. The report is prepared by the UNFPA Arab States Hub in Amman, Jordan, and spans operations conducted by UNFPA offices in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq, and Egypt, in addition to operations conducted inside Syria and managed from cross-border Turkey.

In addition to providing aggregated quantitative results for each country, the report also brings stories from the field that highlight the plight of communities inside Syria and in host countries, in addition to underscoring the positive impact of the response services provided by UNFPA in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, gender-based violence, youth, and others. As of February 2020, the report also covers UNFPA’s efforts to ensure continuity of operations throughout the Syria crisis region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within the Syria crisis region, which spans the whole of Syria, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, there have been a total of 129,407 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of April 30, 2020. The highest number of confirmed cases came from Turkey (120,204), followed by Egypt (5,537), Iraq (2,085), and Jordan (453). Only 43 cases were reported in Syria. By April, UNFPA country offices throughout the region had already readjusted its programmes and work plans, putting short and long-term plans in place to ensure continuity of operations despite expected challenges.

Throughout the region, curfews, lockdowns and movement restrictions continue to present similar challenges. Turkey, for instance, has been under social distancing and movement restriction requirements from 17 March 2020, which have resulted in business closures and challenges in accessing essential services.