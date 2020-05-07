Regional Situation Report for Syria Crisis Issue No. 91 - March 2020

UNFPA and its partners are scaling up efforts to empower and improve the lives of Syrian women, youth and impacted communities inside Syria and in host countries, including by advocating for human rights and gender equality to better equip individuals and communities to cope with the far-reaching ramifications of this protracted crisis. These efforts continue in 2020 as communities withstand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has presented an array of unprecedented challenges, including consistently changing priorities and severe restrictions on movement.