Regional Situation Report for Syria Crisis Issue No. 90 - February 2020

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has increasingly impacted UNFPA’s programming and service delivery as many countries have instituted international and domestic movement restrictions, curfews, social distancing, and closure of all but essential services and shops. All countries involved in the Regional Syria Response have confirmed cases of COVID-19, though restrictions on activities and movement vary by country. Though it is too early to know the full impact on programmes and funding that the pandemic will have within the Regional Syria Response, the below summarizes the impacts and continuity of programming as of 23 March 2020.