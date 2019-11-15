15 Nov 2019

Regional Situation Report for Syria Crisis Issue No. 85 - September 2019

Report
from United Nations Population Fund
Published on 30 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (6.88 MB)

Recent months have seen additional displacements to Al Hol camp in Al Hasakah due to instabilities in Deir-ez-zor Governorate. The population at the camp today stands at 73,654 people, 90 per cent of whom are women and children. Escalating violence and displacement often exacerbate women’s vulnerability to higher risks of maternal mortality and morbidity, and increase the threat of gender-based violence and harmful practices. Over 50 per cent of maternal deaths occur in humanitarian and fragile settings. Additional displacements further strain already-stretched coping mechanisms of individuals and families, leading to desperate measures that further increase the likelihood of protection threats, such as exploitation and early marriage.

