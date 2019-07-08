08 Jul 2019

Regional Situation Report for Syria Crisis Issue No. 81 - May 2019

from United Nations Population Fund
Published on 31 May 2019
The Regional Situation Report for the Syria Crisis offers a bird’s eye view of UNFPA’s operations within the context of the Syria Crisis. The report is prepared by the UNFPA Regional Syria Response Hub in Amman, Jordan, and spans operations conducted by UNFPA offices in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq, and Egypt, in addition to operations conducted inside Syria and manged from cross-border Turkey.

In addition to providing aggregated quantitative results for each country, the report also brings stories from the field that highlight the plight of communities inside Syria and in host countries, in addition to underscoring the positive impact of the response services provided by UNFPA in the areas of reproductive health, gender-based violence, youth, and others.

