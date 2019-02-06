06 Feb 2019

Regional Situation Report for Syria Crisis Issue No. 76 - December 2018

Report
from United Nations Population Fund
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
Through its 133 Women and Girls Safe Spaces, 138 primary healthcare facilities, and 46 youth centers, UNFPA continues to provide essential reproductive health and gender-based violence services to women, girls, men and boys impacted by the Syria crisis.

While most beneficiaries reached by RH and GBV services are female, up to 15 percent of beneficiaries are males. Meanwhile, around 70 percent of youth beneficiaries and 60 percent of Dignity Kit recipients are females, while around 85 percent of beneficiaries receiving training services covering RH, GBV and youth topics are females.

