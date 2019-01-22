Regional Situation Report for Syria Crisis Issue No. 75 - November 2018

Through its 136 Women and Girls Safe Spaces, 135 primary healthcare facilities, and 41 youth centers, UNFPA continues to provide essential reproductive health and gender-based violence services to women, girls, men and boys impacted by the Syria crisis.

While most beneficiaries reached by RH and GBV services are female, up to 15 percent of beneficiaries are males. Meanwhile, around 70 percent of youth beneficiaries and 60 percent of Dignity Kit recipients are females, while around 85 percent of beneficiaries receiving training services covering RH, GBV and youth topics are females.