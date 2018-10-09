09 Oct 2018

Regional Situation Report for Syria Crisis Issue No. 72 - August 2018

from United Nations Population Fund
The conflict in Syria has created one of the most severe and protracted humanitarian crises in the world today. Millions have been displaced both inside the country and outside as refugees, especially in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey. The crisis continues to devastate the country and shows few signs of letting up in the near future.

Even in these circumstances, UNFPA believes that every Syrian woman, adolescent girl and child has the right to reproductive health and protection from gender-based violence.

UNFPA operations in Syria are run from the Syria Country Office, as well as from the UNFPA hubs in Amman, Jordan and Gaziantep, Turkey for respective cross-border operations.

