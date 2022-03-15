Regional Situation Report for Syria Crisis Issue No. 113 January 1-31, 2022

SNAPSHOT

As of January 2022, the situation in Syria predicts a challenging year ahead, further complicated by a deteriorating economy, increasing hostilities, and an unrelenting pandemic.

The crisis region, which spans the Whole of Syria, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, continues to face a multitude of challenges, particularly in light of the recurrent waves of COVID-19 infections that continue to exacerbate existing needs. A decade into this protracted crisis, people in need continue to endure the cumulative effects of years of instability, the risks of which are even higher now due to the impacts of a far-reaching economic meltdown.

The Regional Situation Report for the Syria Crisis offers a bird’s eye view of UNFPA’s operations within the context of the Syria crisis. The report is prepared by the UNFPA Regional Humanitarian Hub for Syria and the Arab States in Amman, Jordan, and spans operations conducted by UNFPA offices in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, in addition to operations conducted inside Syria and managed from cross-border Turkey.

In addition to providing aggregated quantitative results for each country involved in UNFPA’s regional Syria response, this report also brings stories from the field that highlight the plight of communities inside Syria and in host countries, underscoring the positive impact of the response delivered by UNFPA in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, gender-based violence, youth engagement, and others. The report also covers UNFPA’s efforts to ensure continuity of operations throughout the Syria crisis region during the COVID-19 pandemic.