17 Dec 2018

Regional Refugee & Resilience Plan (3RP) 2019-2020 Regional Strategic Overview Summary Version

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 17 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (9.17 MB)

Strategic Directions

The 3RP offers a strategic, coordination, planning, advocacy, and programming platform for humanitarian and development partners to respond to the Syria crisis at the regional level and in host countries. While strategy, planning and programming are country-led processes, regional coherence is pursued to ensure consistency in planning and implementing the response across countries, promote common tools, standards and innovation, and enhance advocacy efforts at global and regional levels.

The 3RP comprises one regional plan, with five standalone country chapters. Eight regional strategic directions provide the high-level parameters for the response. Taken together, the strategic directions are designed to collectively enhance the protection of vulnerable persons affected by the crisis, create the conditions and opportunities for dignified lives, build the resilience of refugees and host communities, and strengthen the capacities of national authorities and responders.

As an integrated humanitarian and development plan, the 3RP is co-led overall by UNHCR and UNDP. Within this, UNHCR and UNDP take the primary responsibility for the overall leadership and coordination of the refugee and resilience component respectively. 3RP partners bring their expertise to bear across the various sectors, including as sector leads or co-leads according to the various country modalities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.