Regional Refugee & Resilience Plan (3RP) 2019-2020 Regional Strategic Overview Summary Version

Strategic Directions

The 3RP offers a strategic, coordination, planning, advocacy, and programming platform for humanitarian and development partners to respond to the Syria crisis at the regional level and in host countries. While strategy, planning and programming are country-led processes, regional coherence is pursued to ensure consistency in planning and implementing the response across countries, promote common tools, standards and innovation, and enhance advocacy efforts at global and regional levels.

The 3RP comprises one regional plan, with five standalone country chapters. Eight regional strategic directions provide the high-level parameters for the response. Taken together, the strategic directions are designed to collectively enhance the protection of vulnerable persons affected by the crisis, create the conditions and opportunities for dignified lives, build the resilience of refugees and host communities, and strengthen the capacities of national authorities and responders.

As an integrated humanitarian and development plan, the 3RP is co-led overall by UNHCR and UNDP. Within this, UNHCR and UNDP take the primary responsibility for the overall leadership and coordination of the refugee and resilience component respectively. 3RP partners bring their expertise to bear across the various sectors, including as sector leads or co-leads according to the various country modalities.