30 Sep 2019

Regional Operational Framework for Refugee Return to Syria

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (864.74 KB)

INTRODUCTION

The Syria crisis has displaced nearly 5.7 million' Syrian refugees into Turkey. Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, and over six million people within the Syrian Arab Republic (Syria). During 2018, the situation inside Syria evoked, leading to the cessation of large-scale fighting in much of the country. Nevertheless, refugees? continue to require international protection and humanitarian support. Given the protracted crisis, opportunities for durable solutions are urgently needed so refugees can look to the future with hope and dignity. The comprehensive protection and solutions approach seeks to: i) support host country resilience; ii) ensure refugee protection, including access to basic social services, well-being and enable their self-reliance; iii) expand access to resettlement and other safe pathways (complementary pathways) to a third country, and; iv) plan for and support voluntary, safe, and dignified return of refugees to Syria. This document focuses on the fourth of these pillars, providing the regional interagency direction for protection, operations and planning related to refugee return.

In February 2018 the Comprehensive Protection and Solutions Stratemc Protection Thresholds and Parameters for Refugee Return to Syria (CPSS)' was issued, laying out the protection thresholds and parameters for refugee return to Syria. Over the last two years, there has also been a modest, but growing number of returns, with some 1.25 million IDPs and over 56,000 refugee returns in 2018.

Considering the potential increase in the scale of refugee returns, the interagency community has stepped up its preparedness efforts. Between November 2018 and February 2019, through the interagency fora coordinating refugee return,' Interagency Preparedness Plans on Refugee Returns were developed at the regional and country levels in order to: 1) Detail ongoing actions and activities for refugee return, and; 2) Prepare for a possible increase in the scale of the return and/or shift to large-scale facilitation, ensuring the interagency aid community's readiness to be able to support a large-scale operation.

The Regional Operational Framework for refugee return presented herein consolidates the common elements of those preparedness plans covering protection, operations and planning. While each country has specific plans and interventions relevant to its context, the framework provides an overview of these plans including specific sectoral objectives, activities, and existing standards and policies as related to refugee return. Though the country plans have elements that support the sustainability of returns, they do not encompass activities for reintegration support and ea dy recovery in Syria.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.