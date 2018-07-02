Regional Near East: Project Highlights - Establishment of an inclusive food security information network to support emergency food security and livelihood support interventions in countries affected by the Syrian crisis (OSRO/RAB/401/USA)

Objective:

Enhance the effective food security response in countries affected by the Syrian crisis.

Key partners:

Agency for Technical Cooperation, American University of Beirut, CARE International Jordan,

Centre de recherche et d’études agricoles Libanais, iMMAP, Impact Initiatives, Suparco, United Nations Children’s Fund, World Food Programme, Yonetim Arastirma Ekibi and the ministries of agriculture of the various governments.

Beneficiaries reached:

Humanitarian and development actors, resource partners, and government and non-government partners in the sub-region.

Activities implemented:

Produced and distributed more than 150 informational products on programme activities and food security updates through reports, maps, bulletins, meetings, social media and websites (including the Regional Food Security Analysis Network and Food Security Sector/Cluster websites).

Conducted more than 10 joint assessments involving governments in the sub-region and the Food Security Sector/Cluster.

Organized 10 training sessions in the targeted countries involving governments in the subregion and the Food Security Sector/Cluster partners.

Trained 170 local and international humanitarian participants on food security concepts, food security and livelihoods assessments (including methodologies and survey instruments) and visualization of food security data and mapping in the targeted countries.

Provided early warning information on potential and actual food insecurity, malnutrition and hazards based on quarterly food security updates in the Syrian Arab Republic and Iraq.

Generated a high resolution land cover data for the sub-region that describes the vegetation status and its dynamics in Jordan.

Electronically distributed a monthly newsletter to 625 subscribers across the sub-region.

Published joint quarterly food security updates at country levels for informed decision making.

Developed common annual regional food security situation analysis, including the food security and livelihoods assessments in the Syrian Arab Republic (2015, 2016 and 2017).

Harmonized data collection instruments, tools and indicators for a regional overview.

Results: