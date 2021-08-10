Regional Market Analysis: Economic Trends across RBC Region, H1 2021 Update (Issue #9 - July 2021)

The economic cost of the pandemic was observed in all economies of the RBC region, yet, for different reasons and with different magnitudes. Most countries in the region experienced twin shocks – that is the fallout of COVID-19 (implying increased health and public expenditure to adjust social protection schemes) and:

• Significant reduction in revenues following a global decline in oil demand and reduced prices, which led to a large burden on government finances in Algeria, Libya, Iraq, Iran

• Increased military expenditure and post-conflict costs, which contributed to widen already existing deficits in Armenia and State of Palestine

• Devaluation of local currencies and widened central debt had different impacts on general price level in Lebanon, Iraq, Libya

• Significant decline in revenues due to weakened vital sectors of the economy such as tourism, which affected Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Tunisia, Turkey .

Most countries in the RBC region are heavily dependent on imports to meet internal demand for food. This coupled with rising food prices at the global level, led to an increase in general price level in nearly half countries in the RBC region. As imported components of the food basket became more expensive, the cost of the food basket went up, mainly in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen – reporting the highest increase in the cost of food basket in the first half of 2021 (H1 2021) compared with the second half of 2020 (H2 2020).

These countries have seen a depreciation of local currencies that has passed through increasingly higher prices of imported commodities.

As a result of unprecedented economic crises in Lebanon and Syria, partial removal of subsidies is already in place. Scenarios were designed on the potential effect of gradual or full removal of subsidies on the price of subsidized bread and wheat flour covering the timespan January-December 2021.