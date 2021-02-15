Regional Market Analysis: Economic Trends across RBC Region, End 2020 Update (Issue #8 February 2021)

Introduction

The aim of the report is to give a general overview about the market situation of 13 countries in the region in the simplest way possible. The Market Status indicator shows the overall level of market challenges in the country, which is classified based on annual consumer inflation or food inflation rates.

To better understand the market situation and the possible reasons for price trend developments, this report is complemented by a description of a different range of economic indicators.

Regional Overview as of December 2020

Existing and long-lasting crises proved to have a more powerful role in suffocating economies, than the pandemic itself. Indeed, countries facing existing and ongoing crises were most affected by the pandemic as already weak economic conditions were further exacerbated.

Countries affected by protracted conflict, financial crisis, social unrest or imposed sanctions (e.g. Iran,

Lebanon, Libya, Syria, Yemen) were among the most severely affected by the fallouts of COVID-19. In addition, economies of the region highly dependent on oil (e.g. Algeria, Libya, Iran, Iraq) or on tourism (e.g.

Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Tunisia) were particularly affected by the impact that the pandemic had on global demand and supply of natural resources and the consequences of policies implemented to curb the contagion.

The pandemic worsened the oil crisis looming at the end of 2019, which resulted into a decline in global oil demand and significant fall in oil prices throughout 2020. This translated into an average 48 drop in oil revenues at the regional level. With respect to tourism, closure of borders and travel restrictions significantly reduced receipts from this sector (on average down 57 percent at the regional level). At the policy level, containment measures to curb the contagion, affected the retail sector, contributing to a contraction of most economies of the region in 2020. The global slowdown in the retail sector also affected the inflow of remittances (on average down 20 percent at the regional level), which accounts for the main source of capital inflows for many countries of the region while serving as a social safety net as they compensate for the lack of essential public goods.

Due to the above-mentioned reasons, Lebanon recorded one the most severe contraction in economic growth (down 25 percent). Intensified conflict in Libya compound with a sharp decline in oil revenues (the main source of government revenues), resulted into an economic downturn of 41 percent in 2020.

The compound effect of COVID-19 and pre-existing long-lasting crises was also reflected in general price level, with annual fluctuations varying across the countries of the region. Countries facing challenges other than the pandemic saw the most alarming and highest spikes. Syria and Lebanon recorded an annual increase in the cost of the food basket at 236 and 130 percent, respectively; prices in Iran were as high as 28 percent. In Yemen, ongoing conflict and depletion of foreign reserves were reflected in a continuous depreciation in the local currency and considerable annual increase in the value of the food basket (up more than 28 percent in December 2020).