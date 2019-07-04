Regional Funding Update - Syria Crisis (as reported on 1 July 2019) [EN/AR]
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Infographic
Published on 01 Jul 2019 — View Original
US$8.83 billion Total 2019 HRP/3RP requirements
$3.32 billion (requirements) Syria Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP 2019)
$748.2 million funded 2019
$2.57 billion shortfall 2019
$5.51 billion (requirements)
Syria Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) 2019
$882.1 million funded 2019
$4.63 billion shortfall 2019
