Regional Funding Update - Syria Crisis (as reported on 1 January 2018) [EN/AR]
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Infographic
Published on 04 Feb 2019 — View Original
13 million people in need of humanitarian aid
6.2 million internally displaced people
5.7 million registered Syrian refugees
3.9 million members of host communities - direct beneficiaries targeted
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
