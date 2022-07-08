Reflection on inclusive health services in northwest Syria (NWS)

Introduction

After a decade of crisis, Syria remains one of the world’s most complex humanitarian crises. Continued hostilities, new and protracted displacement, increased returns and the sustained destruction of communities have impacted Syrians’ lives and futures in a devastating way. The 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) identified that 13.4 million people, more than half of country’s pre-crisis population, need humanitarian support. Of this figure, 12.4 million require health care.

In northwest Syria (NWS), mainly in Idlib and Aleppo Governorates, 3.4 million people are in extreme and catastrophic humanitarian need. By the end of 2021, there is a significant 29 per cent increase of people in need (PIN) compared to 2020 in Idlib and Aleppo, where the majority of those in need are internally displaced persons (IDPs), women and children. Attacks on health care facilities have decreased, while the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with economic downturn, have pushed the healthcare system to the brink. As per UNOCHA Financial Tracking Service (October 2021), the Syria Humanitarian Response plan is 64.1 per cent underfunded and health sector also facing severe challenges with only 23.8 per cent coverage.

The most vulnerable and at-risk groups include women and girls, the elderly and people with disabilities. Women and girls are at a higher risk of facing gender-based violence (GBV) as well as domestic, physical, and emotional abuse, which hinder their access to basic human rights including health¹. Recent evidence suggests that the prevalence of persons with disabilities (PWDs) living in Syria, aged 12 years and above is 25 per cent - almost twice the global average². In Aleppo and Idlib Governorates, the internally displaced persons (IPDs) prevalence demonstrates that women and girls are more likely to experience disability than men and boys. This cohort also faces increased protection risks and infection from Covid-19 due to their interactions with and reliance on caregivers and personal assistants.

With generous financial support from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), Islamic Relief (IR) is responding to the immense health needs of vulnerable women, girls, men and boys in NWS, where we work in Idlib and Aleppo Governorates. The programme includes the provision of support to the healthcare system of NWS in order to ensure the vulnerable population of NWS has a better access to healthcare. The main focus of the programme is to uphold the core protection elements of prioritising safety and dignity and avoiding causing harm, arranging for people’s meaningful access to assistance and health services, setting up comprehensive accountability measures, and supporting participation and empowerment of the affected communities. By enabling health care service delivery to a very vulnerable population in NWS, the intervention is addressing one of the major protection issues in the area - safe and equitable access to health care services.

Under the SIDA programme in 2020, IR operated inclusive car services to strengthen the referral pathways - i.e. transporting communities to and from the relevant health facilities. IR is committed to improving its approach to protection and inclusion, and with this aim in mind, conducted a learning and reflection exercise to document best practices, lessons learned and ways forward. Conclusions from this reflection paper will be used to improve future interventions on mainstreaming protection and inclusion within the health programme of Islamic Relief in Syria.